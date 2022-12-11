East Duplin wins first state football title in school history, Tarboro and Northern Nash fall Saturday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football claimed its first ever state title on Saturday winning 24-21 over Reidsville in the state 2A championship game at UNC.

The Panthers ground attack was fierce led by State Game MVP Avery Gaby. He had about 200 yards rushing and the game’s first touchdown.

After Reidsville tied it up before halftime, they went to take the lead on a field goal in the 3rd quarter. It was blocked by Rodrigo Sanchez. It was recovered by Reidsville who appeared to think the play was over. Elam Moore grabbed the live ball and went 70-yards for the touchdown to put East Duplin ahead 14-7.

The two teams traded points and with a 17-14 lead East Duplin made a time eating drive capped off by a huge play on 4th and 5. Zack Brown hit Kade Kennedy for the touchdown to put them up 24-14 late in the 4th.

Reidsville housed the ensuing kick-off and went for an onside kick. The Rams player touched the ball before 10 yards. East Duplin was awarded the ball and ran out the clock. Their first football state title in a hard fought, grind out performance.

The state 1A and 3A championships were decided in Raleigh at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

2-time defending state champion Tarboro went for the 3-peat in the state 1A game against Mount Airy.

The Granite Bears have an outstanding running back in Tyler Mason. He was the 1A title game’s Most Valuable Player. 139 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Mason in the game.

Special teams set up the final two. A big punt return by Mason before the half set up his second score and they would lead 14-0 at the halftime. Then in the second half the Bears blocked a punt which led to his 3rd score.

Tarboro tried to battle back. Mason Satterfield found the end zone to get them on the board in the 3rd. But they trailed 20-7.

They were driving in the fourth to make it a one score game but fumbled. It ended the offensive chances for the Vikings.

Tarboro finishes the season 13-2. They’ve made the state 1A title game the last six straight seasons.

In the nightcap, the 3A championship was between Rocky Mount’s Northern Nash and East Lincoln. Both teams undefeated coming in. East Lincoln emerged as the state champion 30-15.

The Knights did lead in the game. Keno Jones ran in a short touchdown in the early moments of the game to go up 6-0.

The Mustangs have a special back in sophomore Christian Daley. He ran in a hard fought 35-yard touchdown to take the lead 7-6.

Knights drove again but settled for a field goal to retake the lead 9-7.

Mustangs cranked it up from there. Tyler Mizell threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to go up 21-6. Mizell was the Most Valuable Player in the 3A title game.

Their defense cause a few turnovers on Northern Nash. They would kick three field goals from just before the half through the fourth quarter to go up 30-9

Jones did find Ashton Rhodes late for a 6-yard touchdown. But Northern Nash suffered its first loss of the season in the end.

