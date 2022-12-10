POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers say they responded to First Bank at 10:09 p.m. Friday for a report of a bank robbery. They learned that a man wearing a black mask, blue gloves, and a dark sweatshirt entered the bank, handed the teller a note, and demanded money. They then left the bank in an older model silver Chevy Impala and drove on U.S. 17.

Pasquotank County deputies found the vehicle in the area of Morgan’s Corner, but the vehicle refused to stop. Deputies from Camden County took over the pursuit, and as the suspect kept driving north, Chesapeake police took over, eventually destroying the suspect’s tires and arresting him.

WITN is told that Speller has been jailed in Chesapeake. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321.

