POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard.

Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured.

Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other.

Two people were detained at the suspect’s home on Allen Road, one of which has been arrested and charged.

WITN is awaiting the release of the suspect’s identification.

