One person dead in early morning house fire

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire just outside LaGrange city limits.

Lenoir County emergency officials responded to the call at 3065 Brakefield Dr around 6 a.m. to find smoke and flames billowing from a double-wide mobile home.

Firefighters found one person dead inside during their initial sweep.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Lenoir County officials with the NC State Fire Marshal’s Office and SBI assisting.

The name of the victim is being withheld until their family is notified.

