New Bern wins state football championship

New Bern readies for state final(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Bears are the state 4A state football champions after beating the Grimsley Whirlies Friday night by a score of 40-28

The two teams were both undefeated with 15-0 records going into the matchup at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

WITN sports director Eric Gullickson was at the game and will be posting complete details on the game.

Saturday at 11:00 a.m. the East Duplin Panthers take on the Reidsville Rams in Chapel Hill for the 2A title.

Saturday at 3:00 p.m. the Tarboro Vikings take on the Mt. Airy Granite Bears in Raleigh for the 1A title.

Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the Northern Nash Knights take on the East Lincoln Mustangs in Raleigh for the 3A title

