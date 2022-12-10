New Bern football battles past Grimsley to claim state 4A title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The stadium is Carolina blue but the New Bern Bears painted it black on Friday night claiming the 4A state championship 40-28 over Grimsley.

New Bern completed a perfect season 16-0. They dealt Grimsley its first loss.

New Bern came out flying on the opening possession. Chamir Wright takes it in for 22 yards out 6-0 New Bern.

Bears would get an interception and capitalize as Aronne Herring goes in for the touchdown 13-0 Bears in the first.

Whirleys take the lead in the second quarter back Ryan Stephens goes in for the touchdown the dive would put them up 14-13.

Bears answer as Wright would go in for another short score.20-14 New Bern at the half.

The Bears defense was awesome coming out of the half They got a big stop to get the ball back KJ Sampson, and Company do all evening long.

Aronne herring would break 60 plus yards has he found his way to the end zone for the second time in the game in New Bern separated in the second half and they would hold the advantage the rest of the way.

Demaree Tucker ran into touchdown runs to seal the deal for the Bears as they win their first state title since 2014. 40–28 the final score tonight New Bern state champs!

“God is good. I’m thankful. Look at our community support. They all came here with us. They all battled with us. We are just thankful you know. We’re just happy and thankful,” says New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell Congrats to those seniors man. Congrats to those seniors.”

“I feel like I want to cry right now but I’m going to hold it in cause it is joyful right now,” says New Bern quarterback Damaree Tucker, “I means the world. It means the world.”

“It still feels unreal. It’s been feeling unreal all week,” says New Bern defensive lineman KJ Sampson, “We have been talking about bringing back tradition since we were freshmen. We got the chance to do it. It just feels unreal.”

KJ was named defensive player of the game for New Bern, Aronne Herring was offensive player of the game. No’Tavien Green was named the Most Valuable Player of the state final. He had an interception that led to Herring’s first touchdown. He forced a fumble and had 11 tackles.

