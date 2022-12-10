Jones County mourns the passing of Emergency Services Director

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County is mourning the sudden loss of its emergency services director.

The Jones County Emergency Services Facebook page says director Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away Friday. He was 64.

The post goes on to say, “We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are with his wife Ann, Daughters- Jessica and Bethany. As well as our office and the county as a whole. Please pray and send positive thoughts for peace and comfort.”

The Jones County government Facebook page says, “We are heart broken. There was never anything that Timmy would not do for Jones County. He was an exemplary employee, department head, and friend. We will miss him more than any words could ever express. Please join us in prayer for his family, friends, and all of us here at Jones County.”

Pike’s Linkedin profile shows he has held that position since August of 2003.

