Historic ENC site welcomes visitors to holiday tours

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One historic museum in the East is opening their doors to visitors for two nights of a holiday event.

Tryon Palace was decked the halls and prepared a live experience of costumed characters dancing and gabbing about a mysterious royal visitor as part of their Candlelight event.

There will also be fife and drum performances, Jonkonnu parades, magic, and circus acts.

Tickets for the tour are available for December 10 and 17 at the mansion’s website.

Wine and beer will be available for purchase at the King’s Arms Tavern and holiday treats will be found at the Mistletoe Corner.

The event runs from 4:30-9:30 p.m. both afternoons.

