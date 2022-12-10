Historic ENC site welcomes visitors to holiday tours

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One historic museum in the East is opening their doors to visitors for two nights of a holiday event.

Tryon Palace was decked the halls and prepared a live experience of costumed characters dancing and gabbing about a mysterious royal visitor as part of their Candlelight event.

There will also be fife and drum performances, Jonkonnu parades, magic, and circus acts.

Tickets for the tour are available for December 10 and 17 at the mansion’s website.

Wine and beer will be available for purchase at the King’s Arms Tavern and holiday treats will be found at the Mistletoe Corner.

The event runs from 4:30-9:30 p.m. both afternoons.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
Ladarious Powell
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
Lamont Williams
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season
Judge rules to delay Kimrey trial until 2022.
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods in court Monday

Latest News

Hanukkah
Live Windows Event in New Bern
Donations accepted for ENC seniors
Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors
‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign kicks off
Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off
Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, airport director & frequent flyers share advice
Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, airport director & frequent flyers share advice