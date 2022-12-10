East Duplin wins first ever State Championship

Won 24-21 against Reidsville at UNC.
By Eric Gullickson and Tayvion Darden
Published: Dec. 10, 2022
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football won its first ever State championship Saturday, 24-21 over Reidsville at UNC.

Avery Gaby was the game MVP with over 200 yards rushing and had the game’s first touchdown.

East Duplin went up 7-0 and never trailed. The game was tied at the half and it looked like Reidsville was going to take the lead but the Panthers blocked a field goal and after some confusion they got the ball and ran it back for the go ahead touchdown to go up 14-7.

The defense came up big with an interception in the red zone which led to a field goal, and the Panthers would go up 17-7.

After Reidsville cut it to a three point game again, East Duplin went on a huge drive. Fourth and goal at the five, they went for it and Zach Brown found cade Kennedy for the touchdown to make it 24-14.

The Panthers would hold on and secure their first ever football state championship, 24–21.

