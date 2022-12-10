East Duplin football up against state’s winningest program in search of first state football title

East Duplin meets Reidsville Saturday at 11 AM at UNC
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football face Reidsville Saturday morning at 11 AM. The Panthers have never won a state football title. Reidsville has the most in state history, 22, and they have won 4 titles in the last 6 years.

There are 15 seniors for East Duplin hoping to put their names on the team which brought its first title back home.

We caught up with them this week about gearing up for the state 2A final.

