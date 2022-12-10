Cops on the Roof exceeds goal of 200 bicycles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not every day you see police officers hanging out on the roof of a store, but if you saw some at the Greenville Walmart Friday, you may have wondered why.

They were out collecting bike donations for Toys for Tots and refused to come down until their goal of 200 bicycles was met.

It was an ultimatum met with generosity.

As officers from Greenville police, Winterville police, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office lined the bicycles up one by one, donations kept rolling in.

“A lot of times they see the cops on the roof, they’re like, ‘what’s going on?’ And they see the police lights, they’re asking a lot of questions. And the questions turn into donations,” Durwin Lamb, a Winterville police officer said.

Starting at 8 a.m., the officers exceeded their goal by 5:30 p.m. with 203 bikes.

“I’m a giver. I know what it’s like to have to try to figure out ‘what am I going to get my kids’ and not have it,” Diane Wactor said.

Paulina Gomez is a Winterville police officer who said it felt good every single time someone donated a bike.

“I loved riding bikes when I was a kid. I lived down a dirt road, so always riding my little bike. Now they get to experience what I experienced,” Gomez said.

In Pitt County, nearly 32,000 children have been identified as needing help from Toys for Tots. That’s up from 29,000 last year.

Bikes will go to children based on things like raffles and individual need.

