Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside.

Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. Thursday on Chestnut Street, according to police.

They say Powell was complaining about the dog’s behavior before pulling out a handgun and shooting it. Police said the animal was properly restrained at the time and that there were numerous people, including children, in the room at the time.

The 31-year-old man is currently on probation and police said he has an extensive history of weapons violations and aggravated assault.

If you know the whereabouts of Powell, contact Tarboro police.

