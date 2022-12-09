Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash.

The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.

WITN is told that on Friday, Dec. 2, the State Highway Patrol told ALE about a crash involving an underage driver who had drunk alcohol. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Landen Lovic, of Goldsboro, who had minor injuries from the single-vehicle crash and was brought to the hospital.

The DPS says beer was found inside the vehicle and was believed to have played a role in the crash.

Investigators say they learned Lovic bought beer from Sams Circle Market, at 104 Clinton Street in Newton Grove, before the crash. Alwahishi was the manager and clerk.

The department says a violation report will be sent to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for the underage sale at Sams Circle Market, which could lead to fines, suspension, or revocation of ABC permits.

