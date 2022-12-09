Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech
Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is retiring from the U.S. Senate in less than a month. Thursday, the senator delivered his final floor speech.

Portman said, “We’ve had some successes, and some disappointments. But through it all I’ve always considered it a great honor to have been given the chance to represent my neighbors. The people of Ohio.”

Portman called for his colleagues to work together, to build bipartisan coalitions rather than waiting for party leadership dictate policy decisions. He also urged them to protect the Senate’s filibuster rules.

Portman said, “I believe that means preserving the legislative filibuster that protects the rights of the minority in the Senate and forces us to work together in a bipartisan way.”

Portman’s seat will be filled by Senator-elect J.D. Vance next year. Portman spoke about Vance during his final speech, along with Democratic colleague Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Brown also spoke about working with Portman on Thursday.

“Well, these are kind of arranged marriages. Rob Portman didn’t choose me. I didn’t choose Rob Portman. But you make it work and Rob and I made it work for a decade,” Brown said. “We realized there are many Ohio specific things that we can work together on and help our state. And I’m very hopeful that Senator Vance will see it the same way.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raquan Craig
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
James Holloman
Missing Pitt County teen found safe; 55-year-old Snow Hill man arrested in Tennessee for abduction
Sunshine Foy
SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy
Sweeney Todd performance postponed
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content

Latest News

National Defense Authorization Act passes; hundreds of millions coming to ENC
One ENC political science expert breaks down Moore vs. Harper Supreme Court Case
Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case explained
Bill Lanier / Ken Reddic
Onslow County school board elects chairperson and vice-chairperson
Press conference at Pitt County Courthouse
Advocates host press conference on Supreme Court case
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session