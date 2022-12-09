Santa Dash supports ENC families battling childhood cancer

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is soon to be time to lace up your shoes and take advantage of the warm temperatures this weekend with a 5K and fun run that benefits Eastern Carolina families battling childhood cancer.

It’s a fight that Riley Philpot’s family knows well.

The girl was diagnosed with a Wilm’s tumor in May 2006 and fought hard through multiple relapses.

A foundation was born in her memory called Riley’s Army. They raise money to support the transportation, care, and well being of families facing the same struggles.

The Santa Dash will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

Whether you are an avid runner or a gentle walker, you can participate.

Just head over to this link to register.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
Sunshine Foy
SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy
Raquan Craig
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
Sweeney Todd performance postponed
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content
100 new jobs coming to Wilson County with $123 million investment

Latest News

Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
Tips to prevent 'Porch Pirates'
Dealing with porch pirates this holiday season