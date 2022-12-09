Santa Dash supports ENC families battling childhood cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is soon to be time to lace up your shoes and take advantage of the warm temperatures this weekend with a 5K and fun run that benefits Eastern Carolina families battling childhood cancer.

It’s a fight that Riley Philpot’s family knows well.

The girl was diagnosed with a Wilm’s tumor in May 2006 and fought hard through multiple relapses.

A foundation was born in her memory called Riley’s Army. They raise money to support the transportation, care, and well being of families facing the same struggles.

The Santa Dash will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

Whether you are an avid runner or a gentle walker, you can participate.

Just head over to this link to register.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.