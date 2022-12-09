Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery

Armed robbery investigation
Armed robbery investigation(WCJB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery a gas station.

Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.

Roanoke Rapids Police asks anyone with information on this robbery to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

The Halifax County sheriff’s office is also investigating.

