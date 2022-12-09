Road delays in Havelock this weekend

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic alert for you this weekend that could cause some delays in Havelock.

N.C. Department of Transportation says part of U.S. 70 will be closed Friday night through Monday morning. The left lane in both directions at Hickman Hill Loop will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

A contractor with N.C. DOT will close the lanes to pave and stripe a lane shift needed for the construction of the U.S. 70 Havelock Bypass.

The bypass is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

