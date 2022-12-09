Road delays in Havelock this weekend

Expect Delays in Havelock
Expect Delays in Havelock(WGEM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic alert for you this weekend that could cause some delays in Havelock.

N.C. Department of Transportation says part of U.S. 70 will be closed Friday night through Monday morning. The left lane in both directions at Hickman Hill Loop will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

A contractor with N.C. DOT will close the lanes to pave and stripe a lane shift needed for the construction of the U.S. 70 Havelock Bypass.

The bypass is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
Sunshine Foy
SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy
Raquan Craig
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
Sweeney Todd performance postponed
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content
100 new jobs coming to Wilson County with $123 million investment

Latest News

Hanukkah
Live Windows Event in New Bern
City council made final votes to sell property to buyer Thursday night.
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property