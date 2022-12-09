Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season

Published: Dec. 9, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County this morning is reporting its first child death for this flu season.

This is the second pediatric flu death in the state so far, and both have been here in Eastern Carolina. The other death was reported on November 2nd and state health officials only said it happened in the eastern part of North Carolina.

The child’s age or sex was not disclosed by Onslow County officials.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this time as they mourn a tragic loss,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Onslow County health director.

That death brings to 60 the number of people who have died so far this season from the flu.

Onslow County says they have seen more flu cases as we transition into the winter months.

Flu shots are available at the Onslow County Health Department. You can call them at 910-347-2154 to make an appointment.

