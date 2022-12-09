NCEL 12-08-22

NCEL 12-08-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raquan Craig
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
Sunshine Foy
SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy
Jose Ramirez
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
Sweeney Todd performance postponed
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content
100 new jobs coming to Wilson County with $123 million investment

Latest News

City council made final votes to sell property to buyer Thursday night.
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
NCEL 12/8/22