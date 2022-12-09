Live Windows Event in New Bern

Meaningful Hanukkah gift ideas
Hanukkah(tcw-kltv)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”

This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.

Temple B’Nai Sholem is an inclusive community that welcome Jews of all denominations, backgrounds, and all those committed to pursuing the Jewish customs and lifestyle.

The Live Window Event display takes place in New Bern Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

