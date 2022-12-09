Lawsuit accuses Backstreet Boy Nick Carter of raping teen girl

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lawsuit filed in Southern Nevada accuses Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter of raping a 17-year-old girl.

KVVU reports the complaint was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday and claims the victim, a now 39-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was raped in 2001 in Tacoma, Wash.

According to the complaint, the incident happened while the girl was seeing the Backstreet Boys on tour. The complaint said the victim was 17 at the time and has autism and cerebral palsy.

The concert took place at the Tacoma Dome in February 2001. The victim was with a friend while waiting in an autograph line with other fans when Carter invited her on the tour bus, the lawsuit said.

Carter offered the girl a drink, and she requested apple juice, the lawsuit said. Carter reportedly offered the girl cranberry juice and she said the drink “tasted weird.” Carter allegedly said the drink was “VIP juice,” an alcoholic cranberry drink.

Carter then reportedly brought the girl to a bathroom on the tour bus and forced her to perform a sexual act while she cried, the lawsuit alleges.

Afterward, Carter allegedly wanted to finish showing the girl the tour bus and brought her to a room with a bed. Carter allegedly raped the girl, “shushing” her and telling her “It would be [their] ‘special secret.’”

When the girl said she was going to tell someone about what happened, Carter allegedly called the girl a name and that no one would believe her.

According to the lawsuit, Carter told the victim that any of the females waiting for his autograph would have wanted her experience.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff contracted a sexually transmitted infection as a result of the interaction.

Additionally, the lawsuit said the attack was part of a pattern of behavior. It alleges that Carter sexually abused a 15-year-old girl and once he turned 21, he would provide alcohol to victims before abusing them.

Lawyers claim the victims had not had sex before their interactions with Carter and tested positive for an STI after their interactions. The lawsuit alleges 10 victims in total.

Carter was previously accused of sexual assault in 2003, but those charges were ultimately dropped.

KVVU reports it is not naming the plaintiff in the case, as she is an alleged sexual assault victim. And it has reached out to Carter and the Backstreet Boys for comment regarding this report.

