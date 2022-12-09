Kinston to hold community forum on crime and violence

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina city will hold a community forum next week in hopes of curbing recent crime and violence.

Kinston will hold the forum on Thursday, December 15 at The Gate on East Gordon Street starting at 6:00 p.m.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were four different shootings in the city. One of those was deadly.

Kinston’s interim police chief said they work hard to keep residents safe. He said last week that police had seized over 240 illegal firearms so far this year, compared to just under 190 for 2021.

