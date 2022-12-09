Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating after possible human remains were found in the woods.

The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday just before noon, officers were called to the woods near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Hillcrest Drive.

Officers say they established a crime scene and investigators came to the area, as well as Wayne County deputies with a K9 officer.

WITN is told that as of yet, the remains have not been identified and the investigation is still developing.

