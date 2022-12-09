Fur Baby Feature: Meet Izzy

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Izzy, though she isn’t so much of a baby!

This 6-year-old husky mix is a snuggle bug with a natural instinct to nurture.

She’s a long-term Humane Society of Eastern Carolina resident, in their care for more than 600 days.

Izzy blossomed in a foster home, but she is looking to seal the deal with her forever family.

Before heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

Tune into WITN every Friday for our next Fur Baby Feature!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
Sunshine Foy
SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy
Raquan Craig
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
Sweeney Todd performance postponed
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content
100 new jobs coming to Wilson County with $123 million investment

Latest News

Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
Tips to prevent 'Porch Pirates'
Dealing with porch pirates this holiday season