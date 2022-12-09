Fur Baby Feature: Meet Izzy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Izzy, though she isn’t so much of a baby!

This 6-year-old husky mix is a snuggle bug with a natural instinct to nurture.

She’s a long-term Humane Society of Eastern Carolina resident, in their care for more than 600 days.

Izzy blossomed in a foster home, but she is looking to seal the deal with her forever family.

Before heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

