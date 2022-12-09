Elton John announces he’s quitting Twitter

FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association...
FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Legendary singer Elton John is saying goodbye to the blue bird.

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Friday he’s quitting Twitter.

John told his 1.1 million Twitter followers: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

He added that Twitter’s recent change in policy will allow misinformation to “flourish unchecked.”

John’s departure from Twitter follows Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Musk has made a number of controversial changes to the platform since buying it for $44 billion in October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
Sunshine Foy
SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy
Raquan Craig
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
Sweeney Todd performance postponed
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content
100 new jobs coming to Wilson County with $123 million investment

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog