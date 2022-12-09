City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council met for its last meeting of the year Thursday to vote on finalizing the sale of the former Greenville Utilities Commission property to a buyer who plans to use it for real estate.

GUC’S Board of Commissioners approved the sale of 12 parcels to Michael Overton for $2.9 million earlier this fall, however, Greenville City Council has to approve any property sales that involve the city’s utility providers.

The property is located at 801 Mumford Road and GUC is selling it after relocating to a new headquarters.

GUC used the upset bidding process for the property and Overton had the highest bid, which wasn’t matched by anyone else.

The property is located within a flood zone, which has raised some concerns. However, Mayor PJ Connelly believes Overton has plans to address that.

“It is in a flood zone, they have done some things to be able to elevate some of the buildings and they’ve also put in a berm to be able to protect it a little bit more,” Connelly said.

As far as the future of the site, Connelly says, “I believe he’s going to fill it up with different tenants that will be able to utilize that space now that GUC has moved into their new operations center,” Connelly said. “It’s an opportunity for people to be in that area and work in that area.”

The city council voted unanimously to approve the sale.

