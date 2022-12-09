Children’s Miracle Network donation box stolen from Winterville store

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help to nab a man who they say stole a donation box from a convenience store.

Winterville police this morning released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the theft and the man’s vehicle.

The Children’s Miracle Network donation box was stolen Wednesday from the Speedway on Old Tar Road.

An unknown amount of money was inside the box at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.