Children’s Miracle Network donation box stolen from Winterville store

Winterville police say this man is a person of interest in the theft.
Winterville police say this man is a person of interest in the theft.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help to nab a man who they say stole a donation box from a convenience store.

Winterville police this morning released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the theft and the man’s vehicle.

The Children’s Miracle Network donation box was stolen Wednesday from the Speedway on Old Tar Road.

An unknown amount of money was inside the box at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

