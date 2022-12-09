Autopsy shows Wake Co. deputy was shot 3 times in back of head

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The autopsy for Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head and one to his ballistic vest.

WRAL News reports that Byrd was on his way to K9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he saw a “suspicious” truck. Warrants show he pulled over to investigate, leaving his K9 in the car.

The 48-year-old deputy was found dead around 1:06 a.m. on Aug. 12 in southeastern Wake County.

Brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, and Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, are charged with Byrd’s murder.

Alder Marin-Sotelo | Arturo Marin-Sotelo (Wake County Sheriff's Office)

