CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform two free holiday concerts.

The concerts will take place at the Two Rivers Theater in Cherry Point today at 6 p.m. and tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Both concerts are free and open to the public, but you must reserve tickets beforehand. Tickets are available online.

