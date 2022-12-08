WITN learns name of teenager shot, killed by Jacksonville police officer

Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville shooting(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney is expected to get an update tomorrow on last month’s deadly police shooting of a teenager in Jacksonville.

This as WITN has learned the name of the 17-year-old who was shot on November 8th.

Documents obtained by WITN confirm that Jorge Miguel Lopez died from a gunshot to the abdomen at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. It says Lopez was a high school student who lived in the Brynn Marr area of the city.

Police refused to release the name of the teen killed because of his age.

The deadly shooting happened as an officer spotted a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane of Western Boulevard and made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.

After a chase, the car crashed on White Street and police said there was an “armed encounter a short distance from the car”. The officer then fired at one of the people who had been inside the car.

The SBI is looking into the shooting and District Attorney Ernie Lee said he will meet with agents tomorrow afternoon.

