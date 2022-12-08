Search warrants issued in Moore Co. electric grid attack

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators have issued several search warrants in the Moore County electric grid attack that left tens of thousands without power starting last weekend.

WRAL reports that the state warrants will remain sealed.

The FBI has also applied for a federal order to get cell phone records to identify people in the area of the substations on the night of the attack, Saturday, Dec. 3.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots that night and investigators are still working on finding the suspect(s) and motive.

Power was restored to nearly all of the 45,000 impacted residents by Wednesday afternoon.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Cooper announced a combined $75,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons(s) responsible for the attack.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.