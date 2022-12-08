SBI releases name of woman shot, killed by Onslow County deputy

Sunshine Foy
Sunshine Foy(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI today released the name of a woman shot and killed late last month by an Onslow County deputy.

An agency spokeswoman said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon.

The sheriff said it happened on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop.

The deputy, who has yet to be identified, has been placed on administrative leave.

Foy was no stranger to law enforcement, having multiple convictions in both Onslow and Carteret counties. In August of last year, the woman was arrested in Carteret County on drug charges after deputies say she and her daughter drove through a driver’s license checking station on Radio Island.

The SBI continues to investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

