Police raid Washington business, owner arrested

Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez(Washington police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges.

Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue.

A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies on a home in that county.

The joint investigation between the Washington Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office netted authorities some 3.5 ounces of cocaine and 4 ounces of marijuana.

The raids led to the arrest of Jose Ramirez, of Greenville. Police said he owns the tobacco shop.

He’s been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs with a thousand feet of a school or park.

Ramirez is being held on a $350,000 secured bond at the Pitt County jail.

