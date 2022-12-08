New Bern football returns to state for first time since 2014, hoping for similar result

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern football is returning to its glory years. The undefeated Bears clinched their first state final appearance since 2014 on Friday night.

They won it all in that year, led by a guy named Mike Hughes who now plays cornerback for the Detroit Lions.

This year’s Bears hope to join the ranks of New Bern state champs.

“We’ve been told there’s no feeling like bringing a state championship back to your hometown,” says New Bern defensive lineman K.J. Sampson, “I would love to do it.”

The Bears are led by a coach who did that in 2018 when Torrey Nowell led Pamlico to the 1A crown.

“Four years ago, I got to coach at Duke and I thought it was pretty cool. This time we get to be at Carolina so definitely a cool experience for myself and the team,” says New Bern head coach Torrey Nowell, “For our guys to get to play on a college field that doesn’t happen for a lot of kids often.”

This has been the goal since Torrey came to New Bern.

“We talked in the preseason about it and everything just came true. That just goes to how much we worked this offseason. How much we bought in all four years I have been here,” says Sampson, “Everyone is bought in. This is just what we dreamed of.”

The trust between the coach and players is as strong as ever.

“I trust our guys so I feel like I know our guys will be ready to roll and we will be in a good spot.

New Bern will face undefeated Grimsley in the state 4A final Friday night.

“It’s going to be a dogfight. They are undefeated just like we are undefeated,” says Sampson, “They got athletes just like we got athletes.”

“They got a couple of big time power 5 guys,” says Nowell, “But the thing for us is we just have to remain disciplined and do what we do.”

Doing what they do has meant 15 wins this year, 6 of them by shutout.

“Man we can’t win a state championship today. The guys are ready to get to Friday,” says Nowell, “So we tell them all the time there is a process and we just have to trust the process. Understand that it takes steps to get there.”

Kick off will be here before they know it.

“Trying to keep all our emotions in check,” says Sampson, “Trying to make sure we take care of everything we need to take care of but make sure we embrace the moment.”

New Bern and Grimsley play Friday night at 7 PM at UNC.

We will be at all four games and will bring you highlights and reaction Friday and Saturday night.

