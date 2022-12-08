New Bern Blood gang member gets more than 17 years on drug & gun charges

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern Blood gang member was sentenced Thursday to 17-1/2 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Daquan Carter, a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang, pled guilty on May 23 of this year to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents say Carter was responsible for trafficking just shy of six kilos of meth in and around New Bern between January 2020 and July 2021.

Federal prosecutors say on Nov. 18, 2020, New Bern police seized marijuana and $15,000 from Carter during a traffic stop, and months later, seized more marijuana and $10,000 from him. On June 23, 2021, Carter sold more than an ounce of crystal meth to a confidential source, and a week later, was found with a stolen gun when he was arrested. The gun had an extended magazine.

WITN is told that a few weeks later, Craven County deputies tried to serve warrants to Carter concerning a shooting, but he sped off in his vehicle, eventually going over 100 mph before crashing. At Carter’s home, investigators found crystal meth and cocaine.

