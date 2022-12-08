National Defense Authorization Act passes; hundreds of millions coming to ENC

WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) - The National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2023 passed this week, ensuring that more than $190 million will be given to programs at Cherry Point, New River, and Camp Lejeune.

In total, the bipartisan defense bill authorizes $858 billion in national defense discretionary programs.

“Our military and veteran community is a pillar of who we are in Eastern North Carolina, and I will always fight to ensure our U.S. Armed Forces have the resources they need to defend our great nation,” Rep. Greg Murphy said. “I am confident that the NDAA will help protect our valiant service members, deter our adversaries, and ultimately strengthen our national defense.”

The bill will ensure the following for Eastern Carolina:

4.6% pay increase for service members

$500 million for additional housing allowances

$250 million to reduce the cost of food and other necessities at military commissaries

$47.8 million for a regional communications station at Hadnot Point, Camp Lejeune

$6.6 million for Schools Modernization planning and design at Camp Lejeune

$21 million for an aircraft maintenance hangar at Cherry Point

$38.4 million for a CH-53K Gearbox Repair and Test Facility at Cherry Point

$58 million for F-35 flight line utility modernization (Phase 2) at Cherry Point

$21 million for three module type II hangar at New River

