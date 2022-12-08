Makeup stolen with made-up money

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville hope the price of looking good was worth it, and ask for your help in finding a pair of makeup thieves.

It happened July 18th at the Ulta Beauty Store in the Lynncroft Shopping Center on Evans Street.

Police said the man and woman walked out with hundreds of dollars worth of cosmetics from the store after using counterfeit money.

In a social media post, police said Ulta’s surveillance cameras did a great job catching the couple’s closeups.

Anyone with information on who is responsible for the cosmetic caper is asked to call Greenville police at 252-329-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

