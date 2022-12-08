Kinston Police investigate shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting.

Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tip Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 939-4444.

