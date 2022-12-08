Inner Banks Stem Center hosting career day

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Inner Banks Stem Center will host a career day today for seventh grade students interested in careers in the STEM fields.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beaufort County Community College Building 12. Four organizations will set up science, technology, engineering and math displays - their names have not been released.

This is the first career day the organization has held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is conducted with help from the Beaufort County Community College and Beaufort County Schools.

