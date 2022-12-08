Inner Banks Stem Center hosting career day

The Inner Banks Stem Center will host a career day today for seventh grade students interested...
The Inner Banks Stem Center will host a career day today for seventh grade students interested in careers in the STEM fields.(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Inner Banks Stem Center will host a career day today for seventh grade students interested in careers in the STEM fields.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beaufort County Community College Building 12. Four organizations will set up science, technology, engineering and math displays - their names have not been released.

This is the first career day the organization has held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is conducted with help from the Beaufort County Community College and Beaufort County Schools.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raquan Craig
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
James Holloman
Missing Pitt County teen found safe; 55-year-old Snow Hill man arrested in Tennessee for abduction
Cedric Carter
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
Electrical substation sabotaged in Moore County
ENC substation damaged by vandals last month

Latest News

POWERBALL 1207
NCEL 1207
Chocowinity Middle School athletics have changed for the better, thanks to the newly formed...
Chocowinity Middle School makes history with school’s first ever wrestling team
Business owners say they’ve sued Jacksonville over city rules that effectively ban food trucks
Business owners say they’ve sued Jacksonville over city rules that effectively ban food trucks