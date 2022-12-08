Greenville man gets 12 years after guns & drugs taken from his home where 9 children lived

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after drugs and guns were taken from his home in which nine children lived.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Dwayne Thomas was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

WITN is told that Thomas pled guilty to the charges on June 28 of this year.

Federal prosecutors say court documents showed Thomas was responsible for trafficking more than 14 ounces of fentanyl in Greenville between April 2017 and May 2021. Controlled purchases led to Pitt County deputies serving warrants at Thomas’ home, where they found Thomas, his wife, and nine children.

Court documents say officers found more than an ounce of meth, a mixture of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, 53 pills, other drug paraphernalia, packaging material and digital scales throughout the home. Officers also found six loaded guns, including two stolen guns, and one with an altered front grip.

The attorney’s office says at least one of the guns was found in one of Thomas’ children’s rooms.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.