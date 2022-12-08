Cops to stay on Walmart roof until 200 bikes donated

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement officers are taking a high flying stance to benefit the Toys for Tots foundation.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, the Cops on the Roof event will send officer a top Walmart at 210 Greenville Blvd. SW in Greenville.

They won’t come back down to the ground until 200 bicycles are donated to Toys for Tots.

Winterville Police Chief Ryan Whillhite says he’s trusting the First Alert Weather team to keep them dry.

In year past, it has taken the community between 4 and 8 hours to get the cops down from the roof.

If you are unable to purchase a bike for the program, the cops will be accepting cash donations.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.