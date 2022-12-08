Columbia high school play postponed due to concerns over its content

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) -Students at Columbia High School in Tyrrell County have been rehearsing for Wednesday night’s performance of Sweeney Todd, but administrators have now postponed the play over concerns with its content.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, is about a London barber who kills his customers and gives their bodies to his partner in crime who bakes their flesh into pies.

Tyrrell County Superintendent Dr. Karen Roseboro said, “The CHS Drama Play Sweeney Todd will be postponed until further notice. There will be no showing of the play today, Wednesday, December 7th at 7:00 p.m. due to concerns with the content of the play, it will be fully reviewed by Tyrrell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Roseboro and School Administration before this play moves forward. We know that the students worked hard on this production and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but we have to ensure that this play meets age appropriate content and educational standards.”

WITN received phone calls and messages from residents in Columbia who expressed concern over violence in the play.

On Tuesday the school and district websites and Facebook pages had a poster promoting the play, but on Wednesday all references to the play taking place had been removed.

The poster included a warning stating, “Content-warning--mild stage violence. Not recommended for small children.”

There have been many versions of the play, and movies over the year since the character first appeared in a magazine in the mid-1800′s.

At this point, it is not known when the superintendent will review the play and make a decision.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.