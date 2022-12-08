Church collaborative brings resources to struggling families

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of resource providers are coming to Eastern Carolina next week to support our neighbors that may still be recovering from the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Florence, or even, Hurricane Matthew.

Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities will present the Eastern North Carolina Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Monday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We feel that this collaborative is another opportunity to help meet the needs of the community,” said Krystal Lee. “Our goal is to continue to bridge the gap between available resources and individuals in need.”

There will be plenty to learn and receive including COVID-19 test kits, Food Lion Feeds food boxes, blood pressure screenings, wellness bags, and more.

