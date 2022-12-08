ATF: Investigators can’t determine cause of QVC warehouse fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Federal investigators say they could not come up with a cause for last year’s devastating fire that destroyed the QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the cause of the December 18th fire is undetermined.

Fire crews from six counties responded to the fire and it claimed the life of employee Kevon Ricks. Authorities say the fire has been declared the largest structural fire in the state’s history.

ATF agents, along with other agencies, have been investigating the fire for nearly a year, trying to determine if the cause was accidental, natural, or intentionally set.

“Investigators looked very closely at whether or not this was a criminal act,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “Throughout the investigation, there has been no evidence discovered which would support any findings that the cause of this fire was a result of criminal activity.”

QVC ended up not rebuilding the huge facility and laid off around 2,000 employees.

