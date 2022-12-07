Washington to honor Pearl Harbor Rememberance Day

December 7, 1941, a surprise attack against the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii kills more than 2,300 Americans.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The city of Washington will honor the memory of those who served during the Pearl Harbor attack.

The ceremony will take place at noon at Veteran’s Park in Washington.

Gov. Roy Cooper has also ordered all flags across the state to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

2,403 Americans were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

