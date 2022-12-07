Veterans, families speak at Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - People gathered at Veterans Park in Washington Wednesday to show their support for veterans of all branches.

December 7th is the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombing, a day that brings up tough memories for many veterans. WITN to one of them who lives in Eastern Carolina about this time in the military.

“I cried out, ‘God don’t let me die in this mud.’ My first child was nine months old and so I literally had the hell scared out of me,” Connell Purvis said.

Purvis spoke at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event in Washington Wednesday, sharing the story of his time serving.

The community gathered to honor those who served on, before, and after that fateful day in 1941.

“I have a neighbor that was there and shared that story in the community so I have a special bond for what happened that day,” Purvis said.

The American Legion hosted the event, which was originally supposed to be on Veterans Day but was moved due to the rain.

Lillian Jones has cousins in the military and says it’s important to say thank you, not only to those who continue to serve but also to those who gave their lives in service.

“Anything that I can do to come out and support. I always come when we have Veterans Day and Memorial Day so it’s always a pleasure to be here. I would encourage everybody to come if they have that opportunity,” Lillian Jones said.

The event also honored five known veterans from North Carolina that were killed at Pearl Harbor, with most of those five being from the Eastern Carolina area.

This was the first event the American Legion of Washington held on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. However, they said it may not be their last.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.