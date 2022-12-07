Terquavion Smith leads NC State over Coppin State

NC State 94, Coppin State 72
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Terquavion Smith scored 33 points, Jarkel Joiner added 29 and North Carolina State beat Coppin State 94-72 in a game in which the Wolfpack led from the start.

Smith started and ended a 3-point parade with a four-point play for a 38-15 advantage with 10:04 before halftime.

Smith went 4 for 4 from deep in a 90-second span, and Smith and Breon Pass each sank 3s.

The Wolfpack led 49-32 and remained up by double digits the entire second half.

Sam Sessoms scored 24 points for Coppin State.

