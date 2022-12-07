Teacher of the Week: Renita McKoy-Woodard

Teacher of the Week: Renita McKoy
Teacher of the Week: Renita McKoy(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022
Duplin Co. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for December 7th is Renita McKoy-Woodard.

Mckoy-Woodard is a Pre-K teacher at Warsaw Elementary in Duplin County. She has been working in early childhood since the age of 19. In 2014, she transitioned to the public school system and began teaching there.

She is the proud mother of 4 and a wife. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, shopping, and drinking Starbucks coffee. She also teaches the youth at church in a segment called youth minutes every 3rd Sunday of the month.

Her favorite part about being a teacher is that as a Pre-K teacher, she is the foundation in each child’s educational career. Her motto is making a difference one child at a time.

The individual who nominated McKoy-Woodard wrote:

“Renita goes above and beyond to educate her students and to prepare them for Kindergarten. Renita shows love to each and every one of her students. When she sees a former student, their face just lights up because of the positive impact she has made upon them. I nominate Renita because she is an amazing teacher and she deserves to be recognized.”

Congratulations Mrs. McKoy-Woodard!

