Tarboro football heads to state final as underdog, other than that, business as usual for the Vikings

Tarboro vs Mount Airy Saturday 3 PM at NC State
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school football championship round is this weekend.

For the better part of a decade Tarboro has represented the east in class 1A. Each year has similarities and differences. We spoke to the Vikings about going for their 3rd straight state title.

“We don’t do anything different. We’ll watch our film with the guys. We’ll practice like we always practice. No more intense, no less intense,” says Tarboro head coach Jeff Craddock, “It’s really just about making sure they know their assignments. Making sure we are healthy.”

Unlike years past, the Vikings are not the favorites going in. Which is strange to say about the 2-time defending state champion.

“They are going to be the best team top to bottom that we have played all year. Now we have played some teams that maybe their offensive firepower has been a little better or maybe their defensive firepower has been,” says Craddock, “I don’t mind the underdog role. I know what we can do. We can have a great week of practice.”

The Vikings experience in the big game, even for those who did not play last time they went to state, they were in the environment. They know what it will take to get it done on Saturday afternoon.

“I have been able to pull up a lot of freshman well they have been with me now for two months. That’s two extra months of lifting, of learning, of being coached by varsity coaches and going against some of the best competition in the state,” says Craddock, “When you do that year after year after it is almost like your kids have an extra year. By the time they are juniors it is almost like they have an extra year of playing football and lifting and I think that is a huge deal.”

Tarboro faces Mount Airy in the state 1A title game Saturday at 3 PM at NC State.

