Tarboro and Edgecombe County Continues to Host Events This Holiday Season

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although some events have passed, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season in Tarboro and Edgecombe County.

For the first time, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Christmas parade in the evening. The parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6p.m.

Other events include breakfast with Santa, pictures with the Grinch, flashlight candy cane hunts, and many theater performances. Take advantage of the remainder of the small town Christmas celebrations.

For a full schedule of events and times, click here.

